South African looting ‘orchestrated,’ police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week.

The looting is “orchestrated”, said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. “Is this a Jacob Zuma-linked coup attempt?” screams a headline in the Citizen newspaper. Former President Jacob Zuma was jailed last week for contempt of court after failing to answer corruption allegations, sparking first a relatively small highway protest, before the country erupted into an orgy of looting.

With 25,000 army soldiers pouring out onto South Africa’s troubled streets, a government minister claimed looting incidents had dropped to “only” 39 Thursday afternoon. However, after sunset at least two more major shopping malls were torched in the worst-affected city, Durban.

Significantly, police arrested an alleged instigator, claimed to be behind the looting and violence. This person is one of 12 reportedly identified by security intelligence officials as responsible for coordinating the attacks. Investigators are looking at WhatsApp and Telegram messages which appear to show a coordinated effort to mount the attacks, Fox News has learned.

A South African TV network claimed Police Minister Cele “says the violence is part of an orchestrated plan being executed by spooks tied to Jacob Zuma.” – READ MORE

