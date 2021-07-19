FBI Arrests Capitol ‘Insurrectionist’ Who Dressed as a Roman Gladiator

QAnon “Shaman” Jacob Chansley has some company. The FBI nabbed another costume-clad “insurrectionist” from January 6. This one was dressed as a Roman gladiator.

A tipster rat contacted the FBI about Nathan Entrekin on Jan. 11, and the FBI was able to confirm his identity through “a review of public databases and open source intelligence (OSINT)” as well as an interview with Entrekin on Feb. 2.

The FBI searched Entrekin’s phone and found videos of him narrating the scene for his mom (with whom he lives) about the situation at the Capitol.

“I’m here, Mom!” Entrekin says in one video. “This is my flag!”

“Are we going up? This is a good workout. Forward, forward, forward,” he says. “I made it, Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

“I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!”