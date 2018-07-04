Sonny Perdue Endorses Work Requirements for Food Stamps

Secretary Of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Endorsed Work Requirements For Food Stamps In An Interview On Monday.

The House and Senate continue to reconcile the differences between their farm bills in a conference committee. The House-passed version contains work requirements for able-bodied Americans without dependents on food stamps, which would mandate that they participate in job training, work, education, or community service for 20 hours a week to obtain food stamps.

The House legislation would transform the food stamp program, otherwise known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and help fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.”

While Congress grapples with reconciling the differences between the two farm bills, Secretary Perdue wholeheartedly endorsed work requirements for SNAP.

“The House felt very strongly – frankly, as I do – that there should be some work requirements associated with the generosity and the compassion of the American taxpayer,” Perdue said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1