‘Psychic’ octopus that predicted Japan’s World Cup results killed

He never saw it coming.

A “psychic” octopus who appeared to have correctly predicted two of Japan’s World Cup results apparently didn’t foresee his own demise, getting killed off and “sent to market” because his owner-fisherman decided cash was more important than viral fame.

The giant Pacific octopus — named Rabiot — was caught in Obira, Hokkaido and quickly rose to Internet fame when it correctly predicted Japan’s first win against Colombia as well as the team’s draw to Senegal early in the tournament.

Rabiot made the predictions by moving to different parts of a paddling pool. Each part of the pool was marked win, lose or draw and had food to tempt him. – READ MORE

