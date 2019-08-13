‘Something doesn’t add up’: Former acting AG Whitaker on Epstein’s death (VIDEO)

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said that “something doesn’t add up,” in regards to the death of alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Whitaker was on Fox & Friends Monday morning only days after the Epstein, 66, was found unconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and later pronounced dead.

“I was really surprised to see that some of these protocols and procedures, the 30-minute check and the like were not followed,” Whitaker stated. “I think there are serious questions that are raised here. Once we hear the whole answer, I think we’ll have a lot better picture but there’s no doubt — reason and common sense would suggest that someone should have been checking on him based on what had happened several weeks before.” – READ MORE