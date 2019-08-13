Barr cites ‘serious irregularities’ at jail, says Epstein ‘co-conspirators should not rest easy’

An angry Attorney General William Barr vowed Monday to press on with the federal investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, despite the former financier’s apparent suicide while in federal custody.

Barr, in remarks before the Fraternal Order of Police meeting in New Orleans, said he was appalled and angered by Epstein’s death Saturday at the Manhattan Correction Center.

“We are learning of serious irregularities in the facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said. “The FBI and the office of inspector general are doing just that.”

Epstein’s victims deserve justice, and any co-conspirators involved in sex trafficking with the disgraced financier “should not rest easy,” Barr said.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability,” Barr said. “Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein.” – READ MORE