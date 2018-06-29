‘Some Sort of Vendetta’: Newsroom shooting suspect previously sued paper for defamation

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman behind Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis — which they described as a “targeted attack” on the newspaper.

Local law enforcement officials told CNBC that Jarrod Ramos, 38, was the person who walked into the Gazette newsroom and opened fire, killing five and injuring several others.

Anne Arundel County police officials said at a press conference Thursday night that he “had some sort of vendetta” against the local paper — and was making threats “indicating violence” on social media, though it’s unclear why.

Officials told NBC News that Ramos once filed a defamation suit against the Gazette in 2012 for a column it published in 2011 about a guilty plea he entered in a criminal harassment case. The claim was dismissed, however, on account of Ramos not having any evidence. – READ MORE

