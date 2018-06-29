Annapolis shooting suspect damaged his finger tips to thwart identification

The Annapolis shooting suspect accused of killing five people in at a Maryland newspaper had damaged the tips of his fingers in an apparent attempt to thwart efforts by police to identify him by his fingerprints, a law enforcement officials tells CBS News.

A law enforcement official tells CBS News the suspect has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Maryland. Police say Ramos opened fire Thursday afternoon at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annaposlis, killing five and injuring others.

“This was a targeted attack on The Capital Gazette,” Anne Arundel County acting police chief Bill Krampf said at a Thursday night press briefing.

Ramos was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning on five counts of first degree murder. – READ MORE

