Softening Us Up for ‘Great Reset’ Climate Lockdowns

Democrats are eager to lock us down again — you know, because the previous lockdowns worked out so well.

Two more weeks, y’all…

Welcome to month eight of two more weeks.

Can you imagine the corporate media if, back in April, I had told you Democrats would use the coronavirus to cancel Thanksgiving? I would have been called a conspiracy theorist, ridiculed, and fact-checked to within an inch of my life. Without evidence, Breitbart News claims Democrats want to cancel Thanksgiving.

But here we sit, eight months into two more weeks, and these assholes are looking to cancel Thanksgiving.

And yet they are canceling Thanksgiving while they are, at the same time, behaving as though they themselves believe the coronavirus is a big hoax, isn’t really all that serious, doesn’t really require any sort of lockdown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) wants to cancel Thanksgiving while he’s out proving he doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a serious threat by attending a big party.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to cancel Thanksgiving while she’s out proving she doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a serious threat by running around maskless, getting her hair done, and planning big parties of her own (until she’s caught).- READ MORE

