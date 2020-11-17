Raphael Warnock: Freddie Gray, Victim of ‘Lead Poisoning,’ Shows ‘Intersectionality’ of Race & Climate

Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock said during a lecture in October 2019 that Freddie Gray had a criminal record partly due to lead poisoning as a child.

Warnock led a discussion at the Memorial Church of Harvard University in October 2019, and during a Q&A after his speech, the moderator asked him about the “overlap” between crime and climate change.

Warnock, who hopes to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) during the January Georgia Senate runoff, charged that civil rights leaders to be more engaged in climate change activism and that the climate movement has “for too long been suburban and white and middle class.”

He said that civil rights leaders need to pay attention to the “intersectionality” of race and climate change.

Warnock — the senior pastor of the Martin Luther King Jr-linked Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — then claimed that Freddie Gray, who died of spinal injuries in 2015 while riding in a police van, was a “victim” of lead poisoning. He added that Gray’s confrontation with law enforcement originated from “environmental hazards” in Baltimore, Maryland.- READ MORE

