Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Charges Maximum Donation Allowed by Law to Attend Fundraiser

Alexandria Ocasio-cortez, Who Is Being Praised By The California Media As The “political World’s Rising Superstar,” Will Speak On Tuesday At A Fundraiser Where People Who Want To See The Card-carrying Democratic Socialists Of America (Dsa) Member Will Have To Pay $2,700 For A Seat.

As a nod to the people to whom she hopes to give free health care, housing, and a college education if she is elected to represent New York in the U.S. House of Representatives, some “friends” tickets are available for $50, according to the San Francisco Examiner:

[Ocasio-Cortez’s] popularity is so gangbusters, she won a primary race in June in a New York congressional district she wasn’t even running in as a write-in candidate, according to the New York Daily News.

Well, surprise surprise, her popularity extends all the way to the West Coast. Ocasio-Cortez has two fundraisers planned Tuesday in San Francisco’s Mission District, and both have sold out. One even sold out twice.

The first fundraiser the firebrand candidate will attend is a high-price affair at The Assembly, hosted by a who’s-who of local progressives including Supervisor Jane Kim, among a bevy of others. The tickets range from a “friend” seat at $50 to a “host” level seat at $2,700. – READ MORE

