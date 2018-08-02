Mueller transfers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller has referred several foreign agent inquiries to federal prosecutors in New York in recent months, sources familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

Based on Mueller’s referrals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is investigating whether several high-level American lobbyists violated national laws by failing to register their work as foreign agents on behalf of groups associated with Ukraine, CNN reported.

Matters referred by Mueller involve Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, former Rep. Vin Weber (R-Minn.) and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig, CNN reported.

Podesta’s work with the lobbying firm Podesta Group, Weber’s work for Mercury Public Affairs and Craig’s work for law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are reportedly part of the inquiry.

Mueller has been investigating these firms as part of his inquiry into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1