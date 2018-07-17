Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Capitalism Will ‘Not Always Exist’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new darling of the Democratic party. In a recent interview, however, the upstart politico running in a hyper-liberal district in New York did not show command of the issues. Ocasio-Cortez was being interviewed by Margaret Hoover on the PBS show ‘Firing Line.’

Socialist Ocasio-Cortez confronted with booming economy & low unemployment numbers.

She says "Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs” and "Capitalism has not always existed in the world and will not always exist in the world.” pic.twitter.com/dxIqwqZn89 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2018

Hoover asked very basic, softball questions of the young congressional candidate. In explaining her positions on the economy, Hoover asked Ocasio-Cortez “Do you think that capitalism has failed to deliver for working class Americans?” Hoover cited a currently booming US economy and low unemployment. – READ MORE

According to The Daily Wire, the exchange in question was about the May clashes at the Israeli border with Gaza, which Ocasio-Cortez has described as a “massacre.” Hoover noted that the “geo-politics” of a Palestinian protest are a good deal different from a peaceful demonstration in the United States by people “expressing their First Amendment right to protest.”

“Well, yes, but I also think that what people are starting to see, at least, in the occupation of Palestine, is just an increasing crisis of humanitarian condition,” the candidate said. “And that, to me, is just where I tend to come from on this issue.”

“You use the term ‘the occupation of Palestine,’” Hoover continued. “What do you mean by that?”

“Oh! Um.” There was a significant pause before Ocasio-Cortez embarked on her answer. “I think what I meant is, like, the settlements that are increasing in some of these areas and places where Palestinians are experiencing difficulty in access to their housing and homes.”

“Do you think you can expand on that?” Hoover continued, showing considerable restraint by not asking whether Ocasio-Cortez would like to phone a friend.

“Yeah, I mean, I think, I’d also just — I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said, breaking into laughter.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine. When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

Yes, you don’t say. I don’t know what she thinks is particularly hysterical here. I mean, I certainly know what I find funny, although I also find my mirth considerably tempered by the fact that this woman will likely be voting in the Congress of the United States on issues regarding the Jewish state and Palestine come January next. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1