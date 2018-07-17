Entertainment Politics
Samantha Bee: I Was The One Hurt When I Called Ivanka Trump The C-Word
Television host Samantha Bee now says it was she who was hurt after she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her TBS show, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bee suggested that she’d learned a lesson from the resulting kerfuffle, in which several advertisers pulled out of her show — temporarily, it seems, as they’ve all since returned — and she faced two days as a Twitter trending topic: that she was, in fact, the victim, besieged by the perpetual “outrage machine” that guides political discourse, but couldn’t handle her progressive vocabulary.
“It affected me a lot,” she told the Reporter. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it. We had a scheduled vacation around July 4, and it was a time of reflection.”- READ MORE
Comedienne Samantha Bee is steadily back on her feet after calling the First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “c**t” on her TBS show. No Roseanne treatment for her. After a rather insincere apology, she now tells The Hollywood Reporter that she “handled it well.”
“The level of ferocity is something I hadn’t quite experienced up to that point, but I assume I’ll go through it again,” Bee said. “Maybe I’ll be better prepared next time. I think we handled it well, but it was a pretty steep learning curve.”
During the segment in which she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t,” Bee also made a grotesque reference of incest between the first daughter and her father, President Trump. The unhinged rant was a response to Ivanka posting a heartwarming photo of both her and her son. – READ MORE
During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.
She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.
.@IvankaTrump on Samantha Bee's vulgar comment towards her: "For me, I never allow myself to forget the extraordinary privilege that I have to serve this country…I have chosen and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago that I was not going to get into the fray." pic.twitter.com/jRfysd3H7O
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018
“That means that I’ll absorb the body blows that come my way, but it is important to me to focus on the task at hand, which is serving the American people and using this moment in my life to advance an agenda that I deeply believe in and feel very fortunate to be able to work on,” she added.- READ MORE
