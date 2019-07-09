‘So Untrue’: McCarthy Slams Pelosi’s Claim That Trump Wants to ‘Make America White Again’ with Census

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is pushing back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) criticism of the president for wanting to add a question on the 2020 census about citizenship status.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighs in on the Census Citizenship Question:



"This is about keeping — you know it — you know those hats. Make America a white again. They want to make sure that certain people are counted. It’s really disgraceful." https://t.co/pKNkS1Zfj7 pic.twitter.com/i4XToyGnFH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 9, 2019

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, McCarthy pressed that “time is critical” in getting the citizenship question on the census.

“You only do this once every 10 years. It has been on the form, especially the long form up until President Obama took it off. So it is one time you can ask the question, to see who is in this country and ask all the different questions. You can’t go do this next year or the other. That’s why it is so critical to get this done now because they are printing it as we speak.”

When asked about Pelosi's claim that Trump is trying to "Make America White Again," the Republican lawmaker pushed back, calling it "so untrue." He continued to point to achievements under the Trump administration for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, and "all of America."


