Jeffrey Epstein’s Wikipedia Page Stealth-Edited To Remove Ties To Democrats

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s weekend arrest, an observant Twitter user noticed that someone has edited the billionaire pedophile’s Wikipedia page to remove all mention of Democrats who have flown on the “Lolita Express” – the nickname given to his private Boeing 727 jet which was reportedly outfitted with a bed.

On Sunday, the sentence “Epstein flrew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times” (a charge Clinton denied on Monday, claiming it was only four times).

A reference to having ‘attended parties’ with Donald Trump was left untouched.

Seems Wikipedia has altered Epstein’s bio already. First screenshot of Epstein’s bio was at 8:27 a.m. The 2nd was at 10:30 a.m. omitting Bill Clinton & Spacy yet leaving Trump! That is frightening. Same exact bio of Epstein, different times. https://t.co/T6lUHD8TrO pic.twitter.com/5QrjuovwHB — Desiree Mills (Dez) (@Blondiedez) July 7, 2019

And as Steve Straub of the Federalist Papers points out, "This comes after Christine Pelosi, Daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and a top official with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), sounded the alarm over the weekend arrest of Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges. Pelosi speculated that "some of our faves" may be indicted in the wake of Epstein's arrest, the Daily Mail reports."


