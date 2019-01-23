SNL Writer Offers Blowjobs To Anyone Who Will Punch The ‘MAGA Kid In The Face’

Ever wonder why the laughs on “Saturday Night Live” come once every other ten sketches? Perhaps it’s because they employ contributors like Sarah Beattie who think that offering free blowjobs to people for punching minors in the face is funny.

According to Newsbusters, Beattie, who was listed by Vogue as one of the “5 Comedians Who Might Help You Stay Sane for the Next 4 Years” upon President Trump’s inauguration, took her cues from Nina Burleigh during the Covington Catholic Schoolboys controversy this weekend by offering fellatio to any chivalrous gent willing to punch the lights out of that “MAGA kid” seen smiling in the viral video as a Native American protester beats a drum directly in his face.

“I will blow whoever manages to punch that maga kid in the face,” she said in the now-deleted Tweet.

The “MAGA kid” whose punchable face aroused Beattie into offering blowjobs has since been identified as high school junior Nick Sandmann, who said in a lengthy statement on Sunday that the viral video of him smiling was completely taken out of context and that he remained silent to defuse the situation. – READ MORE