FAKE NEWS? Twitter Suspends Account That Pushed Viral Video Of Covington Kids Over ‘Suspicious’ Activity

On Monday night, Twitter suspended an account called “@2020Fight” — an account which appears to be largely responsible for making the now infamous video of a confrontation between Covington Catholic High School students and a Native American protester go viral.

CNN was the first to report that Twitter took action against @2020Fight citing “suspicious activity.”

CNN Business says they questioned Twitter about the account after doing some background research, which revealed that the account which “appeared to be the tweets of a woman named Talia living in California,” was really that of a “blogger based in Brazil.”

The account, CNN says, had been in operation since shortly after the 2016 presidential election, had 40,000 followers, and tweeted around 130 times per day.

The @Fight2020 version of the viral video, which gave no context to the confrontation — and its caption which read, “This MAGA loser gleefully bothering a Native American protester at the Indigenous Peoples March” — became the backbone of the media’s response to the incident and set off a firestrom across social media that has continued for several days. According to CNN, that initial video posted by @Fight2020 was viewed more than 2.5 million times and received a staggering 14,400 retweets. – READ MORE