Smollett damage control seen in internal email from Foxx’s office as she defends ‘alternative prosecution model’

CHICAGO – An internal email from the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx,obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, asked assistant state’s attorneys to dig for any examples to bolster Foxx’s claim that the dropped charges in the Jussie Smollett caseweren’t as uncommon or shocking as they seemed.

The email read in part, “We are looking for examples of cases, felony preferable, where we, in (exercising) our discretion, have entered into verbal agreements with defense attorneys to dismiss charges against an offender if certain conditions were met…”

The email added, “Nobody is in trouble, we are just looking for further examples of how we, as prosecutors, use our discretion in a way that restores the victim…”

It was not clear who sent it, and exactly when it was sent. Foxx recused herself from the case last February but defended her office offering Smollett “an alternative prosecution model” in a series of interviews Wednesday.

Illinois Attorney Rod Drobinski told Fox News that because a special prosecutor was not appointed in the Smollett case, there were appearances of impropriety on behalf of Foxx's office. "Even the prosecutor said it was a strong case. That makes it even more unusual that they didn't demand that he admit to what he did as part of this dismissal."