Hope Lost: Even Maxine Waters Now Says Impeaching Trump Is Off The Table

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is the latest in a line of Democrats to admit, sadly, that there’s no longer any point in pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Waters, who made a name for herself leading the anti-Trump “Resistance” in Congress, even to the point of encouraging her supporters to “confront” members of the Trump administration whenever they saw them out and about in public, and repeatedly calling for impeachment hearings against Trump even before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation had concluded, told Politico that her priorities have now changed.

“I think we do nothing now but concentrate on getting the information, getting that report,” Waters told the Washington, D.C. outlet.

Strangely, though, she seemed to admit that, even before Mueller released his findings, booting the president from office was nothing more than a pipe dream.

“ never been discussed as a strategy for this caucus. It’s only a few of us,” she added. – READ MORE