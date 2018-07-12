Smartphone Handgun in Production, Shipping to Dealers

On March 20, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Kirk Kjellberg created a handgun that looks like a cell phone. The main difference between the handgun and a smartphone is that the former fires two rounds for self-defense while the latter only allows you to dial 911 after you have been attacked and need first responders.

Kjellberg explained that his motivation for making the gun was to give Americans a way to carry their self-defense tool discreetly. He told WHDH, “When a little child, a boy about 7, saw me and said, ‘Mommy, mommy that guy’s got a gun,’ and that whole restaurant of course turns and stares at you, and I thought there’s just gotta be something better to do than this.”

He said his decision to use a smartphone design grew out of his desire to allow people to carry without having “to engage other people about why they’re carrying that gun.”- READ MORE

In 2013, hot-shot crypto-anarchist Cody Wilson warned the world that downloadable guns were imminent and gun control as we know it, a mere fantasy. Some five years later, fresh off a huge effective win against the State Department — which allows for Wilson to post his 3D-printable gun files online, “communist style,” as he calls it — Wilson says gun control is officially dead. And he killed her.

“I barely put a million bucks into this and I got you the Second Amendment forever,” he boasted to The Daily Wire in a phone interview. “What has the NRA done for you lately?”

Due to the terms of the surprising settlement of the United States government, Wilson can begin posting his open-source technical data, including files for every gun up to .50 caliber available through commerce, on July 27. An irrevocable content dump, according to Wilson, which renders gun control efforts increasingly futile.

I am pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached in @DefDist et al v. @StateDept. (I have served as counsel for @Radomysisky and @2AFDN since 2015). Press release: https://t.co/NnPyBiBJqD I will have more comment about our victory in due time. pic.twitter.com/bV4nSkcKoE — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) July 10, 2018

Moreover, in the settlement, “the government expressly acknowledges that non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are not inherently military,” notes a press release from the Second Amendment Foundation. In other words, the handful of liberal states that currently ban “assault weapons” like the AR-15, such as New York state via the SAFE Act, could potentially face legal challenges. – READ MORE

