Small dog euthanized after being sexually assaulted, man gets 60 days in jail

An Oregon man was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting a dogwho had to be euthanized due to extensive injuries.

Fidel Lopez, 52, was given the maximum penalty allowed for his offense, Multnomah County Judge Angel Lopez said, according to KOIN-TV in Portland.

“If it could have been more, I would have gladly given you more,” the judge said.

Lopez admitted to investigators to sexually assaulting the dog, a Lhaso Apso mix named Estrella. Estrella’s owner took her to a veterinarian in November 2018 after suspecting she had been abused, the station reported. Lopez knew the owner and admitted to investigators to abusing the dog. – READ MORE