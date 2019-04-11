New York Post Cover Photo Shreds Ilhan Omar For Trivializing 9/11 Terror Attacks

The New York Post issued a scathing rebuke of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with their Thursday cover and editorial after Omar described the September 11, 2001, Islamic terror attacks that killed thousands of Americans as “some people did something.”

Omar made the remarks, which sparked widespread outrage, during a March 23 speech at an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — which the United Arab Emirates has designated as a terrorist organization. Omar has since bemoaned criticism of her from Fox News and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in response to her remarks by alleging that they were engaging in “dangerous incitement” against her.

The New York Post responded to Omar's comments by making this the feature story in their Thursday publication with a cover photo of the World Trade Centers under attack on September 11, 2001, and with a headline that stated: "Here's your something."