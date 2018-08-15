Small Business Optimism Unexpectedly Rises, Hitting Second Highest Level Ever

The Small Business Optimism Index marked its second highest level in the survey’s 45-year history at 107.9, just below the July 1983 record-high of 108, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday.

The index reading was expected to decline a notch from June’s 170.1. The rise to 107.9 was four basis points higher than the highest estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The July report also contained good news for workers, with a seasonally-adjusted net 23 percent of small businesses planning to create new jobs. Thirty-seven percent of owners said they have unfilled job openings. – READ MORE

What’s the price of 57 million babies? $3.5 trillion dollars, according to Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter praised abortion during a “Rise Up For Roe” event, referring to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice.

“Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access, right, because these are not the same thing,” Clinton said.

“If you care about social justice or economic justice, agency – you have to care about this, right?

“It is not a disconnected fact, to address this t-shirt of 1973, that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three-and-a-half trillion dollars to our economy. Right?” she said, connecting the entrance of women into the workforce with abortion. – READ MORE