Claims Keep Coming: Omarosa Doesn’t Back Down After Calling Trump ‘Functionally Illiterate’ in Book

Former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, continues to make bold claims ahead of the release of her new book.

Manigault-Newman was fired from the Trump administration in December 2017. After she left the White House, she became very critical of President Donald Trump.

In her new book, “Unhinged,” the claims only get worse, stating that the president could barely read and he was “just this side of functionally illiterate.”

“I’d come to understand that [Trump] read at an eighth — or ninth-grade level,” Manigault-Newman wrote. “That’s fine for some, but for the leader of the free world?” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly suing former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, for millions of dollars after she released audio of her conversations with Trump and Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump campaign claimed that Manigault-Newman broke her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she revealed private talks from the White House Situation Room.

Her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” features disparaging remarks about the president, which also violates the NDA.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign,” the campaign said. – READ MORE