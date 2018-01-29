True Pundit

‘Slimiest of the Slimy in the Swamp’: Bongino Blasts Adam Schiff Over Attacks on GOP (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Former secret service agent Dan Bongino ripped the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee over his drumbeat of criticisms against Republicans.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Republicans are attacking individual controversial federal agents because they are “too desperate to distract attention from the Russia probe.”

Bongino said Schiff was responding to critiques by Republicans that there is damning information against federal employees and the Obama administration in the “FISA memo.” – READ MORE

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced just last week he had uncovered clear evidence showing the Obama administration’s abuse of the surveillance program, and recent reports from Washington have alluded to the existence of a memo that could lay bare the extent of that abuse.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, who served in the White House from 2006-2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, believes this could be the evidence that will change the public’s view of Obama:

And Bongino, who has long said the FBI’s problems are at the top rather than the thousands of well-qualified and dedicated agents, couldn’t resist a shot at former FBI Director James Comey – READ MORE

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
