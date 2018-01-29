‘Release the Damn Memo’: Geraldo Calls on Congress to Expose Whether FBI Probe ‘Politically-Motivated’ (VIDEO)

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called for Congress to publish a memo that may or may not show possible political bias by top Justice Department officials.

Rivera said the memo, which deals with a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court warrant involving former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, will possibly show that the DOJ used the “Trump dossier” as a basis for their surveillance of Page.

“If the Page warrant is based on the dossier, then there’s a rotten foundation [at the FBI],” he said, adding that as a building cannot be built on a “rotten foundation,” neither can an investigation like Robert Mueller’s probe. – READ MORE

According to The Washington Post, President Donald Trump called for the release of a classified memo allegedly detailing abuses by the U.S. government. Top officials at the Department of Justice warned him that releasing the classified document would be “extraordinarily reckless” if it did not first get an official review.

John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, reportedly noted Trump’s desire to see the memo released to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a senior administration official. However, Congress will make the final decision on whether the memo will be released.

The senior administration official stated:

[Trump] is inclined to have that released just because it will shed light. Apparently all the rumors are that it will shed light, it will help the investigators come to a conclusion. – READ MORE

On Thursday evening, Democrat Adam Schiff announced that in the aftermath of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ much-ballyhooed memo on supposed malfeasance inside the FBI and Department of Justice regarding FISA issues involved in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, he had a memo of his own. That memo, he suggested, would rebut the suggestions in Nunes’ memo that the Mueller investigation was fatally flawed from the outset by bias inside our intelligence agencies.

Schiff isn’t the only person pushing back against Nunes’ memo. The Department of Justice issued a letter on Thursday blasting Nunes for attempting to release information that it said would damage national security:

JUST IN: DOJ's Stephen Boyd has sent a letter to @DevinNunes saying release of *the memo* without review by DOJ/FBI would be "extraordinarily reckless." Says the memo purports to be based on "classified source materials that neither you nor most of" the committee "have seen." pic.twitter.com/F0pmL34vhk — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 24, 2018

– READ MORE