Six Democrat MN Mayors Endorse Trump: Democrats ‘Left Us,’ Moved ‘So Far’ Left We ‘Don’t Recognize’ The Party

Six Democrat mayors in the swing-state of Minnesota formally endorsed President Donald Trump for a second term on Friday while taking shots at Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The letter mainly highlighted economic issues as being the primary driver for the Democrat mayors’ endorsement, but it also noted that the party has gone “so far to the left” that they no longer “recognize” it, and that the party “left” them.

“Today, we write to formally endorse President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for four more years,” the letter said. It was signed by Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich.

“Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades,” the letter said. “We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country. By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere. Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.” – READ MORE

