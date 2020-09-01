Kenosha activist declares open season on white people: ‘It’s time for us to kill one of yours’ (VIDEO)

At a rally in Kenosha on Saturday, an activist declared that black people should retaliate against white people when they kill members of the black community.

Kenosha has been reeling from racial unrest over the last week after police shot Jacob Blake seven times last Sunday. Following the shooting, violence erupted in the southern Wisconsin city, resulting in widespread destruction, riots, and even two deaths.

According to the Kenosha News, the shocking comments were made during a rally on Saturday during which demonstrators demanded justice for Blake.

The man, who was only identified by one demonstrator as “our president,” according to the newspaper, made his comments during what the Kenosha News called a “peaceful march.” – READ MORE

