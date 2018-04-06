True Pundit

Sinclair Producer Who Resigned To Protest ‘Obvious Bias’ Turns Out To Be A Left-Wing Activist

A producer for a Sinclair-owned TV station, who resigned in protest of the company’s “obvious bias,” isn’t quite the unbiased journalist CNN portrayed him to be.

KHGI TV producer Justin Simmons resigned following a Sinclair promotion that warned against “fake news” and national media outlets practicing dishonest journalism.

Simmons tweeted in April 2016 about taking part in a protest against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, which left-wing political group Democracy Spring organized. “When we took over @SpeakerRyan ‘s podium protesting to #GetMoneyOut at a @DemSpring protest,” wrote Simmons, linking to video from the protest.

Simmons also organized a Black Lives Matter protest in May 2016 and took media interviews in his role as a liberal activist.

Simmons first joined the station “nearly four years ago,” according to CNN’s report, which means he was organizing liberal protests while working as an ostensibly neutral journalist. – READ MORE

