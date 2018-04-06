AZ Congressman Complains Border Wall Is Expensive — Sanders Fires Back: ‘Maybe He Ought to Show Up’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump’s idea of building a border wall in his state. He tweeted out on Tuesday that “instead of spending billions on a wall that we don’t need, we could also address nutrition instability for the 1.5 million veterans on food stamps.”

Instead of spending billions on a wall that we don’t need, we could also address nutrition instability for the 1.5 million veterans on food stamps. Trump wants to slash this funding and make it harder for vets to put food on the table. https://t.co/0qyRVbbIOU — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) April 3, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked out his complaints and she responded with a scorcher. – READ MORE

