SICK AND DEMENTED: Bill Clinton KILLS OFF the First Lady in his new novel

Bill Clinton and James Patterson have a new novel out titled, “The President Is Missing” billed as “most authentic, terrifying novel to come along in many years.”

So, who’s the mystery character killed off in the book?

That’s right. Bill Clinton killed the president’s wife, who sounds an awful like a young Hillary Clinton:

“Readers may wonder why the authors decide early on to kill off the first lady, who was a brilliant law student when she first dazzled Duncan.” https://t.co/SQqTdX599d — Amy Chozick (@amychozick) June 3, 2018

How sick and demented is that?

And in the book, Hillary, er, we mean the totally fictional first lady, uses her last words to tell the president to find someone else. From the New York Times review:

“Promise me you’ll meet someone else, Jonathan. Promise me.” Let’s just call it a setup for the sequel and a dose of creative license.

No mention whether Duncan had a dozen women already lined up.

One other ridiculous bit: The fake president was, wait for it, tortured and waterboarded while serving in Iraq and that’s why he became a politician.

– READ MORE

