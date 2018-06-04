A Full List of the Deadbeat Philadelphia Eagles Players who Refuse to Attend White House Super Bowl visit

With the Super Bowl LII win, the Philadelphia Eagles get to take home the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy – and plan a visit to the White House.

An Eagles spokesman told the NFL Network the franchise is working on a June 5 visit.

But not every player will attend the customary celebratory event in Washington, D.C. President Trump has infamously clashed with the NFL throughout his first year as president, lambasting players who knelt in protest during the national anthem. And some of his policy positions and rhetoric have angered athletes.

Multiple players for the New England Patriots skipped the White House visit last year after the team’s Super Bowl LI win.

Here’s a look at which Eagles players will not be visiting the White House this summer.

Brandon Graham