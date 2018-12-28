Shutdown Will Stretch ‘At Least Another Couple of Weeks’ as Trump Holds Firm on Wall

The government shutdown will “go [on] at least another couple of weeks” because President Donald Trump is “holding firm” about securing border wall funding and Democratic leaders are still refusing “to budge on this,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) predicted Wednesday ngith on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Biggs told Fox News guest host Lisa Boothe how long he thought the government would remain closed.

“What it’s going to take is [Rep.] Chuck Schumer [of New York] is going to have to bite the bullet and they’re going to have to fund the wall,” Biggs said. “It’s all in Chuck Schumer’s court right now … This is Chuck Schumer’s shutdown right now.”

“Since the president’s holding firm and the Democrats have said they’re not willing to budge on this, I would think we’re going to go at least another couple of weeks, actually,” Biggs added.

The congressman told Boothe that he's been speaking to his Democratic friends in the House and has asked them why they won't "give us anything for a border wall."