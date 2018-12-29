 

WATCH: Schumer Admits Border Fence Makes Border ‘Far More Secure’ In Resurfaced Video

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in 2009 that construction of hundreds of miles of fencing along the southern border made the border “far more secure” because it created a “significant barrier to illegal immigration.”

Schumer made the remarks while addressing the 6th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference at Georgetown University about the seven principles he said were the basis of an immigration reform package that he wanted to pass.

Other video clips of Schumer show the Democrat senator talking tough about illegal immigration, referring to illegal aliens as “criminals” and saying: “One of the most effective things we do on the border is turn people back … they get up to the border and we find them and say, ‘go home!'”- READ MORE

 

