WATCH: Schumer Admits Border Fence Makes Border ‘Far More Secure’ In Resurfaced Video

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in 2009 that construction of hundreds of miles of fencing along the southern border made the border “far more secure” because it created a “significant barrier to illegal immigration.”

Schumer made the remarks while addressing the 6th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference at Georgetown University about the seven principles he said were the basis of an immigration reform package that he wanted to pass.

Chuck Schumer in 2009: -Americans don't like illegal immigration

-"Illegal immigration is wrong"

-People illegally in the U.S. are "illegal aliens," not "undocumented"

-Border fence made the southern border "far more secure…created a significant barrier to illegal immigration" pic.twitter.com/zoVyEgdrTC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 28, 2018

Chuck Schumer just a few years ago was calling illegal aliens "criminals," saying that if someone cared "about America" then they would want "fewer illegal immigrants" pic.twitter.com/jZyohx6lnz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 28, 2018

Other video clips of Schumer show the Democrat senator talking tough about illegal immigration, referring to illegal aliens as “criminals” and saying: “One of the most effective things we do on the border is turn people back … they get up to the border and we find them and say, ‘go home!'”- READ MORE