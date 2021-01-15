Should Big Tech Be Treated As State Actors? This CEO Thinks So

Vivek Ramaswamy, the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about why he believes Big Tech companies should be treated as state actors, how private companies can protect their brands and more.

“Congress has effectively co-opted Silicon Valley through the backdoor,” Ramaswamy, who recently co-authored the Wall Street Journal article “Save The Constitution from Big Tech,” said, “to do what Congress couldn’t do directly through the front door.”

“They did it both with a carrot and a stick,” he said. “The carrot was Section 230 liability exemption, which said that even if you remove content that would be protected under the First Amendment, no user can sue you in state court because we the federal government give you a special exemption.”

“When combined with the stick, which was a congressional threat from many liberal democrats to say ‘if you don’t go out and censor so-called hateful content, then we’re going to come after and regulate the heck out of you,’” he said.

Ramaswamy also discussed how companies can protect their brands, what precedent is set by banning Parler and more.

