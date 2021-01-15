Biden to unveil new coronavirus relief plan expected to include another stimulus check

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil his long-awaited coronavirus stimulus proposal designed to jump-start the nation’s economy amid fresh evidence that the recovery is sputtering.

The plan, which could carry a price tag of at least $1.5 trillion, is widely expected to include a commitment for $1,400 stimulus checks, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits that are poised to expire in March, funding for vaccine distribution and aid for state and local governments. The $1,400 payments would be in addition to the $600 that most Americans received this month, bringing the total check amount to $2,000.

Biden will introduce the aid package during an evening speech from Wilmington, Del., on Thursday night, just six days before he’s poised to take office. He has repeatedly said that passing another round of emergency aid is a priority for his administration and has pledged to “hit the ground running” on passing legislation.

On Monday, Biden asked the Senate whether the chamber could divide its schedule so that lawmakers could consider his agenda and hold an impeachment trial for President Trump.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Ten of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol.- READ MORE

