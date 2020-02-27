Shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee facility leaves 6 dead, including suspect, authorities say

Six people are dead after a Molson Coors Beverage Co. employee killed five of his co-workers and then fatally shot himself during a rampage at the company’s Milwaukee campus Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspected gunman is a 51-year-old man who worked at the company, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters during a news briefing. Morales did not identify any of the victims, pending family notifications.

“It’s a terrible day for Milwaukeeans,” Morales said.

Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting a “tragic day for our city, a tragic day for our state.”

“Six families actually are grieving and will be grieving because of the horrific act of this individual,” he said. “Because there were individuals who went to work today just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t and tragically they never will.”

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley was at a company conference in Houston when he was made aware of the shooting. He was en route to Milwaukee, authorities said.

In a statement, he said: “There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now.” – READ MORE

