Jussie Smollett: The ‘Truth’ Will Be My Defense In New Trial

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who appeared in a Chicago court earlier this week to face six new counts of disorderly conduct and lying to Chicago police officers, told reporters with TMZ that he’s “innocent” and that the “truth” will be his defense in his new trial, due to start in mid-March.

“The ex-“Empire” star was leaving LAX Tuesday when a photog ran into him and asked to see how he’s holding up,” TMZ reported Wednesday. “His lawyer says he’s a tough cookie, but Jussie laughs it off — it’s pretty clear he’s going through it, and seems to think at least that much should be obvious.”

Smollett, dressed in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a pair of sunglasses, threw most of the questions to his attorney, who was riding the escalator with him.

“He’s resiliant. He’ll get through this,” she told the photographer.

It’s “frustrating,” Smollett eventually added, but that “you just gotta, it’s fight or die at this point, right.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --