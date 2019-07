Illegal aliens are growing more brazen on the border, and new video from the Mexican side shows migrants clashing with CBP agents late last week.

The chaotic, shaky video shows migrants fighting with border agents around a concrete barrier topped with concertina wire.

“You are shooting, I want to speak with you!” a presumed migrant shouted at agents.

One person can be seen stumbling around, likely hit with tear gas.

“Shoot! Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” he taunted. – READ MORE