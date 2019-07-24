Trump tweets cryptic statement as Mueller hearings end

Minutes after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

“TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!” Trump said on Twitter.

Although it is unclear what the President was referring to, Mueller’s nearly 8 hours of testimony, reiterated many of the points already enumerated in his summary report of the Russia investigation.

Throughout the back to back hearings, Democrats questioned Mueller about the contents of his report, pressing him on whether or not the findings of the investigation truly exonerated the president, to which Mueller responded "No."