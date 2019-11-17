SHOCKING VIDEO: Conservative Students Harassed And Intimidated By Leftist Student Mob

On Thursday, conservative students affiliated with the College Republicans and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) at Binghamton University in New York were harassed and intimidated by a massive mob of activists.

The groups were “tabling” side-by-side in a public space on campus, according to John Restuccia, president of the College Republicans.

While the College Republicans were handing out flyers for an upcoming speech by famed economist Dr. Arthur Laffer sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), the individuals at the TPUSA table were handing out buttons and posters pertaining to conservative political ideology.

Restuccia left to attend a class, but was later called back to the site due to the burgeoning protest. He dialed the State University Police and headed over. – READ MORE