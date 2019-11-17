Trump fan hit with scooter as protest outside California Democrats convention turns violent: report

Three suspects were arrested Saturday after a fight broke out between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters outside the California Democratic Convention in Long Beach.

About a dozen Trump supporters stood outside the Long Beach Convention Center, using bullhorns and chanting “Four more years!” according to The Long Beach Post.

Trump supporters clash with anti Trump supporters in a bloody brawl on Ocean Blvd at these the #CADEM2019 pic.twitter.com/nOUZAkIBpv — Stephen Carr (@Carrphotos) November 16, 2019

Trump supporters gathering outside the #cadem2019 in front of the Long Beach Convention Center. Go to @LongBeachPost for full coverage pic.twitter.com/anvc1oOV38 — Stephen Carr (@Carrphotos) November 16, 2019

Two men approached the Trump supporters and started “harassing” them, according to one of the Trump supporters. At some point one of the anti-Trump protesters hit one of the Trump supporters in the face with a manual scooter, according to The Post.

“It happened really fast,” Trump supporter Raul Rodriguez Jr. said. He said the anti-Trump protesters started the fight. – READ MORE