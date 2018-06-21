Shocking Testimony: Civil Rights Attorney Blown Off After Asking Obama To Close Migrant “Baby Jails” In 2015

“How did we get here?” attorney Andrew Free began his lengthy twitter thread, which has since gone viral.

“In 2015, I shook President Obama’s hand, thanked him for DACA, and asked him to reverse course and close the for-profit baby jails (also known as “family detention centers”) he opened in Dilley and Karnes City, Texas. What he said shook me my to the core…”

Thread: How did we get here?

In 2015, I shook President Obama’s hand, thanked him for DACA, and asked him to reverse course & close the for-profit baby jails (also known as “family detention centers”) he opened in Dilley & Karnes City, Texas. What he said shook me to my core 1/ pic.twitter.com/K5vi6S2RPj — R. Andrew Free (@ImmCivilRights) June 19, 2018

In 2015, I shook President Obama’s hand, thanked him for DACA, and asked him to reverse course and close the for-profit baby jails (also known as “family detention centers”) he opened in Dilley & Karnes City, Texas. What he said shook me to my core…

Specifically, I told him, “It’s wrong. And it’s going to be a stain on your legacy.” He stopped moving on to the next person in the rope line and looked back at me. I’d gotten his attention.

He turned back, looked at me and “Are you an immigration lawyer?” “Yes”. Just days before, President Obama’s senior immigration policy advisor Cecilia Munoz had received a chilly welcome during her keynote address to the AILA (American Immigration Lawyers Association) annual conference attendees in National Harbor. She was greeted with silent protest & signs saying “End Family Detention”.

So when I said “Yes”, the President looked back and engaged: “I’ll tell you what we can’t have. It’s these parents sending their kids here on a dangerous journey and putting their lives at risk.” And he walked on down the rope line. Not, “I know. I’m working on it.” not, “Thanks for your support”. Just, “Yes. This is the right move given what I perceive the facts to be.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1