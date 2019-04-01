Shocking Photos Show Border Emergency As Border Patrol Struggles With ‘Spring Surge’ Of Migrants

Shocking photos emerged last week, taken by a journalist with HBO’s Vice TV, showing illegal immigrants being housed under an overpass near El Paso, Texas, after the local border patrol facilities ran out of room to house the thousands of migrants crossing the United States border.

This weekend, Customs and Border Protection officials moved the migrants, but acknowledged that it’s having trouble handling the influx of migrants across the Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico borders, and facilities are busting at the seams.

The photos, which made the rounds on social media last week, show recently arrived illegal immigrants in the process of being vetted by both border patrol and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement living together inside fencing under an El Paso overpass.View image on Twitter

Border patrol officials have not denied that conditions along the border are deteriorating, and that the situation is beyond their ability to manage. “Similar scenes are unfolding at border stations across the 1,900-mile frontier, where Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said last week that facilities had reached a ‘breaking point,'” according to MSN.

CBP is dealing with what they’ve termed a “spring surge” in migration as mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors have flooded facilities across Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. According to the El Paso border patrol operation, facilities are processing approximately 2,200 migrants per day in facilities that can house only around 1,500. – READ MORE