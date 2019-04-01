Fraternal Order Of Police Protests Outside Kim Foxx’s Office

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police joined many others in a Monday protest outside of Kim Foxx’s office in Chicago.
Crowds gathered Monday to protest the dropping of all charges against Jussie Smollett after he allegedly staged a hate crime. The case was dropped last week and all 16 of Smollett’s felony convictions were dismissed.
The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police joined the protests against Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and her part in the Smollett trial. The FOP renewed demands last week to investigate Kim Foxx and her possible interference in the Jussie Smollett case, calling Foxx’s behavior “highly, highly suspicious.”
Video footage reveals the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police chanting “Blue Lives Matter” as Jussie Smollett supporters chant back at them, “Black Lives Matter.”
Others chant “”Hey hey. ho ho. racist cops have got to go.”
Signs protesting Foxx read “Kim do the Foxx trot, resign,” “R Kelly Wants a Smollett Deal,” and “That Foxx Ain’t So Sly.”
Attorney Kim Foxx’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.
