SHOCK VIDEO: San Fran kids stroll by as homeless masturbates, smokes meth pipe on sidewalk

San Francisco has become a truly unique place where acceptance and tolerance takes on a special significance.

It’s a sad reality that locals know well, with many stepping on human feces and syringes in the streets as they dodge violent, homeless drug addicts who call the curb home.

This week, the rest of America got another glimpse of everyday life in The City by the Bay, and it’s an experience they won’t soon forget.

“You can’t see it but you can figure out what he’s doing. Oh yeah he also has a Meth pipe in his mouth,” SF_Deplorable posted to Twitter with a video from the California utopia. “His is the type of stuff you will see in the TL.” – READ MORE

