NYC Mayor de Blasio endorses Sanders, will campaign for socialist senator in Nevada

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president rather than Michael Bloomberg, de Blasio’s predecessor.

The Sanders campaign said De Blasio would join the self-described democratic socialist in Nevada this weekend to rally supporters across the state ahead of next week’s Democratic caucuses.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in a statement issued by the Sanders campaign. “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down.”

“I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades,” de Blasio continued. “I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country.”

The Brooklyn-born Sanders tweeted that he is “proud to have the support of a mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers.” – READ MORE

