    SHE’S BACK, TOO! Hillary to appear at ‘Lesbians Who Tech’ event

    Move over Back Obama: Hillary Clinton isn’t going away, either.

    As the midterms approach, the throwbacks of the Democrat Party are taking center stage.

    This week, Clinton will be appearing at a “Lesbians Who Tech” conference in New York, according to a promotional video put out by the group.

    The video features a montage of clips of Clinton speaking to what she thinks are gay values.

    “Grab your pantsuits,” the video challenges attendees. – READ MORE

    President Trump tells supporters in Evansville, Indiana that the Justice Department and the FBI have to ‘start doing their job,’ and warns if it doesn’t ‘straighten out properly’ he will have to get involved. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

    In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

    Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ  MORE

