Sheila Jackson Lee Resigns from Key Posts After Being Sued for Retaliation Against Staffer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-tx) Will Resign From Two High-profile Positions After Being Sued For Retaliation Against A Staffer, According To A Wednesday Report.

The New York Times states Jackson will resign as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and temporarily step down from her House Judiciary subcommittee chairmanship.

The Times, citing officials familiar with the matter, reports some of the foundation’s board members told Jackson Lee last week that she would face a “vote of removal” if she did not resign.

The staffer, identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was raped by a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation intern coordinator, Damien Jones, in 2015. The unnamed plaintiff said she has evidence, including text message, telephone conservations, and DNA to prove the encounter occurred. According to the accuser, she was fired from her position in March 2018 after notifying the Texas Democrat’s chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, that she intendedto take legal action against the foundation. The lawsuit states she was let go several weeks later, citing “budgetary issues.”

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, a nonprofit aligned with the Congressional Black Caucus, offers scholarships and other programs aimed at cultivating political leadership among African-Americans. – READ MORE